Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.89. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

