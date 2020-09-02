Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.93. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,815 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $654,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

