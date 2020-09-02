Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wedbush

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

