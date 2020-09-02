Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $33.92. Aimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 242,477 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Wedbush lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

