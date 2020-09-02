UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.75. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 37,772 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.01.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

