Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.42. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,964 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $708,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

