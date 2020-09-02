TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.31. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,678 shares.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,919 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 4.31% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.