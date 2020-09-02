VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.74. VirTra Systems shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.42.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VirTra Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

