VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.74. VirTra Systems shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.42.
VirTra Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTSI)
VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.