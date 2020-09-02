VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.74. VirTra Systems shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.42.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VirTra Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

