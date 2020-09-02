Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 10,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $592.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.