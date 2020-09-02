Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech reported decent fiscal second-quarter results on diversification strategy. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the company’s weakening momentum in the consumer market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns. Intensifying competition in the semiconductor space is a headwind. Nevertheless, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Also, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

SMTC opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $1,771,445. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

