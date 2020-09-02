Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Declines By 27.0%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UEPS opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

