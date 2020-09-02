Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 36210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

