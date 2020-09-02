Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.78. Fsd Pharma shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 22,513 shares trading hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fsd Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

