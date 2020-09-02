S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 23,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report