S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 23,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

