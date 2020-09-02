ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.88 and last traded at $158.61, with a volume of 16813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

