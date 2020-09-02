Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Alpha Bank has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

