Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Alpha Bank has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
Alpha Bank Company Profile
