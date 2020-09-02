Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the July 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Adomani has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Adomani alerts:

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.