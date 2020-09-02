Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, and Ground Aviation Services segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.