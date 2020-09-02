Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.3 days.

AIXXF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

