Short Interest in Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Rises By 813.6%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 813.6% from the July 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AMTY stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Amerityre has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amerityre Company Profile

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

