Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Drops By 85.3%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Anglo American Platinum operates as a natural resources company.

