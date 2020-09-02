Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the July 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.13.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
