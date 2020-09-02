Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the July 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Energy lithium brine property that covers 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

