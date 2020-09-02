NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the July 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGPF opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Separately, ABN Amro began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NFI Group Company Profile

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report