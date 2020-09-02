NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the July 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGPF opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Separately, ABN Amro began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

