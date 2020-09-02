ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. ACCOR S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report