ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in August

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ACCOR S A/S alerts:

ACCYY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. ACCOR S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.