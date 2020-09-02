Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the July 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACSAY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ACSAY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

