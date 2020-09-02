Short Interest in Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Expands By 248.4%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, an increase of 248.4% from the July 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALARF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALARF opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

