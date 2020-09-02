Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 30th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.