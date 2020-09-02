Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 30th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.