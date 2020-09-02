Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 1,817,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.4 days.

ANCUF opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANCUF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

