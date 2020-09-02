Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the July 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

