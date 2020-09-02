Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the July 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Increased by Analyst
KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
Vulcan Materials to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Vulcan Materials to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report