Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.89

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.89 and last traded at $292.86, with a volume of 224486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.53.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
