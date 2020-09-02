Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.89

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.89 and last traded at $292.86, with a volume of 224486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

