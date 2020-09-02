AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket ?in-store? bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

