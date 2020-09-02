AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A
