Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.87

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 7784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.