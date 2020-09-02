Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 2,295.7% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
