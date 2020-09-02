Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 2,295.7% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freshpet Inc Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Freshpet Inc Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
Yum China Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Yum China Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 49,588 Shares of Shake Shack Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 49,588 Shares of Shake Shack Inc
Generac Holdings Inc. Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Generac Holdings Inc. Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Corteva
Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Corteva


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report