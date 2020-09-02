Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.