Short Interest in ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 285.7%

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

