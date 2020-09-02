AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Update

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the July 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AERO opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.38. AeroGrow International has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Get AeroGrow International alerts:

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 7.36%.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroGrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroGrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.