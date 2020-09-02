Short Interest in AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Drops By 98.1%

AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 30th total of 1,338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AA stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

