Short Interest in AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Drops By 98.1%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 30th total of 1,338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AA stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
S&P Global Sets New 1-Year High at $370.00
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Alpha Bank SA Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Adomani Inc Short Interest Update
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Auckland International Airport Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August
Aixtron Se Short Interest Up 44.5% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report