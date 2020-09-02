Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ANDHF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11.

ANDHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

