Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,754 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.