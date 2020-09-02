HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,563 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Finance Trust worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 381.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 78,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 89.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,861 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

