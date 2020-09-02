$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.69. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

