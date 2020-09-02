$382.35 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $382.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.40 million and the highest is $387.29 million. AAR posted sales of $541.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AAR by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.