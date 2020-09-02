Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Capri by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 19.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

CPRI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

