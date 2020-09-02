Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $11,063,414 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

