HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,825 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,678,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $11,682,287.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,783,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

