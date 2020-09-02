PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

FXI opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

