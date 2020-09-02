Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,027 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

