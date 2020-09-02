HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

