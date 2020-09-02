XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.