Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 1,511,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,440,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 531,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 393,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

AMRN opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

